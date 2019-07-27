Dodie Stevens AFFIRMASONG

Dodie Stevens is a world famous recording artist, best known for her international hit record, “Pink Shoe Laces”. AFFIRMASONG is an inspirational, motivational concert and lecture, combined. All the songs have positive, uplifting messages, written by Dodie. The program reflects her journey from being a teen star to growing up and losing her way, which led to the discovery that the power of the mind, using positive thoughts and words, can transform your life. To easily remember what she learned, Dodie turned each lesson into a song, because songs with simple melodies and rhyming lyrics easily stay in your mind. AFFIRMASONG represents these musical lessons.

Dodie shares the stage with her daughter, Stephanie, and together they created this inspiring and entertaining program that appeals to all ages. It is designed to instill confidence, empowerment, and an overall sense of peace and well-being. Everyone will be up on their feet singing and dancing along, and experiencing the positive, healing effects of the musical affirmations. These fun, uplifting songs will make them feel happier, healthier, and more empowered to overcome their challenges…to be a winner in the game of life!

AFFIRMASONG can make you be a winner, too!

Corporate Parties

Special Events

Festivals & Fairs

Retreats & Workshops

Motivational Conferences

For more information contact

*All songs written and recorded by

Dodie & Stephanie Stevens

© 2017 Ingy Ming Music